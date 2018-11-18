Matt Maltese
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05hb4kn.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b27d089c-6b08-4067-9293-406cebde0374
Matt Maltese Performances & Interviews
- Matt Maltese - Vacant In The 21st Century (Reeperbahn Festival 2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hb4p6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hb4p6.jpg2017-09-26T17:59:00.000ZMatt Maltese performs live at Reeperbahn, presented by BBC Music Introducing and PRS Foundation.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hb21b
Matt Maltese - Vacant In The 21st Century (Reeperbahn Festival 2017)
- Matt Maltese - Comic Life (Reeperbahn Festival 2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05h9jwg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05h9jwg.jpg2017-09-26T14:00:00.000ZMatt Maltese performs live at Reeperbahn, presented by BBC Music Introducing and PRS Foundation.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05h9hqd
Matt Maltese - Comic Life (Reeperbahn Festival 2017)
- Matt Maltese - As The World Caves Inhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056xqb7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056xqb7.jpg2017-06-25T18:34:00.000ZMatt Maltese performs As The World Caves In at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p056xs5k
Matt Maltese - As The World Caves In
- LISTEN: Matt Maltese on his Maida Vale debuthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0529ww7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0529ww7.jpg2017-05-08T12:21:56.000ZWe catch up with Matt, following his performance at the legendary Maida Vale Studioshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0529w1x
LISTEN: Matt Maltese on his Maida Vale debut
- 21 year-old Matt Maltesehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04h6yvq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04h6yvq.jpg2016-11-21T14:36:33.000ZMatt on the influences that inspired his sound (including Reading's Forbury Park!)https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04h6wqy
21 year-old Matt Maltese
Matt Maltese Tracks
Sort by
As The World Caves In (Live from Introducing Live)
Matt Maltese
As The World Caves In (Live from Introducing Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hb4kn.jpglink
Less And Less (Live From Tobacco Dock)
Matt Maltese
Less And Less (Live From Tobacco Dock)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hb4kn.jpglink
Nightclub Love
Matt Maltese
Nightclub Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cz2q7.jpglink
Nightclub Love
Last played on
Guilty (Live from Introducing Live)
Matt Maltese
Guilty (Live from Introducing Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hb4kn.jpglink
Less and Less (Live from Introducing Live)
Matt Maltese
Less and Less (Live from Introducing Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hb4kn.jpglink
Less and Less (LIVE from Tobacco Dock for BBC Music Introducing Live 2018)
Matt Maltese
Less and Less (LIVE from Tobacco Dock for BBC Music Introducing Live 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hb4kn.jpglink
Bad Contestant
Matt Maltese
Bad Contestant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cz2q7.jpglink
As The World Caves In
Matt Maltese
As The World Caves In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hb4kn.jpglink
Less and Less
Matt Maltese
Less and Less
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hb4kn.jpglink
Less and Less
Last played on
Like A Fish
Matt Maltese
Like A Fish
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hb4kn.jpglink
Like A Fish
Last played on
Strange Time
Matt Maltese
Strange Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hb4kn.jpglink
Strange Time
Last played on
Greatest Comedian
Matt Maltese
Greatest Comedian
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064vj2j.jpglink
Greatest Comedian
Last played on
Studio 6
Matt Maltese
Studio 6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hb4kn.jpglink
Studio 6
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec584f/acts/adv4rz
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-25T12:36:26
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p056xqbh.jpg
25
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
17:00
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Back to artist