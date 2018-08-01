Alexandre Pierre LevyBorn 10 November 1864. Died 17 January 1892
1864-11-10
Alexandre Levy (November 10, 1864 — January 17, 1892) was a Brazilian composer, pianist and conductor.
Born in São Paulo, he pioneered a fusion of classical composition with Brazil's popular folk music and rhythms. Levy died prematurely at 27 and his hometown grants a prestigious award in his name. He is the first known member of the 27 Club.
Brasileira - suite (Samba)
