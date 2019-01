Born in Odessa, Aleksey Semenenko began his violin studies at the age of six. Only a year later, he performed Vivaldi’s Violin Concerto in A minor with the Odessa Philharmonic Orchestra. He has gone on to perform as a soloist with the Moscow Virtuosi, the Kiev National Orchestra, the Junge Philharmonie in Cologne and the Sinfonietta Hungarica. After winning the 2012 Young Concert Artists International Auditions, he presented debut recitals at Merkin Concert Hall, New York City and The Kennedy Centre, Washington DC. A keen chamber musician, Semenenko founded the Stolyarsky String Quartet, which has so far given recitals in Russia, the Ukraine, France, Malta and Switzerland.

Photo credit: Alexander Basta