Ted Heath & His Orchestra
Ted Heath & His Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06bg0j2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b275dfa5-4609-447f-a333-2c0fd7d490e7
Tracks
Sort by
Dig Deep
Ted Heath & His Orchestra
Dig Deep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg0lw.jpglink
Dig Deep
Last played on
Intermission Riff
Ted Heath & His Orchestra
Intermission Riff
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg0lw.jpglink
Intermission Riff
Last played on
9.0 Special
Ted Heath & His Orchestra
9.0 Special
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg0lw.jpglink
9.0 Special
Last played on
Birmingham Bounce (feat. Jack Parnell)
Ted Heath & His Orchestra
Birmingham Bounce (feat. Jack Parnell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg0lw.jpglink
Birmingham Bounce (feat. Jack Parnell)
Last played on
Lullaby Of Birdland
Ted Heath & His Orchestra
Lullaby Of Birdland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg0lw.jpglink
Lullaby Of Birdland
Listen To My Music
Ted Heath & His Orchestra
Listen To My Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg0lw.jpglink
Listen To My Music
That Lovely Weekend
Ted Heath & His Orchestra
That Lovely Weekend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg0lw.jpglink
That Lovely Weekend
East of the Sun
Ted Heath & His Orchestra
East of the Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg0lw.jpglink
East of the Sun
The Creep
Ted Heath & His Orchestra
The Creep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg0lw.jpglink
The Creep
Dragnet
Ted Heath & His Orchestra
Dragnet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg0lw.jpglink
Dragnet
Hot Toddy
Ted Heath & His Orchestra
Hot Toddy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg0lw.jpglink
Hot Toddy
The Champ
Ted Heath & His Orchestra
The Champ
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg0lw.jpglink
The Champ
Tom Hark
Ted Heath & His Orchestra
Tom Hark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg0lw.jpglink
Tom Hark
Last played on
Hot Toddy
Ted Heath & His Orchestra
Hot Toddy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg0lw.jpglink
Hot Toddy
Last played on
Strike Up The Band
Ted Heath & His Orchestra
Strike Up The Band
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg0lw.jpglink
Strike Up The Band
Last played on
Medley
Ted Heath & His Orchestra
Medley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg0lw.jpglink
Medley
Last played on
The Boulevard of Broken Dreams
Ted Weems and His Orchestra
The Boulevard of Broken Dreams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dz5v1.jpglink
The Boulevard of Broken Dreams
Last played on
April in Paris
Ted Heath Orchestra
April in Paris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
April in Paris
Performer
Last played on
Swingin's Shepherd Blues
Ted Heath
Swingin's Shepherd Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swingin's Shepherd Blues
Performer
Last played on
Don't Dilly Dally On The Way
Georgia Brown
Don't Dilly Dally On The Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg0lw.jpglink
Don't Dilly Dally On The Way
Last played on
Opus One
Ted Heath & His Orchestra
Opus One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg0lw.jpglink
Opus One
Last played on
Sucu Sucu
Ted Heath & His Orchestra
Sucu Sucu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg0lw.jpglink
Sucu Sucu
Last played on
April Showers
Ted Heath & His Orchestra
April Showers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg0lw.jpglink
April Showers
Last played on
Malagueña
Ted Heath & His Orchestra
Malagueña
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bg0lw.jpglink
Malagueña
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist