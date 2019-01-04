Cali Swag DistrictFormed 2010. Disbanded 2015
Cali Swag District
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b26ddbb6-a066-4b1c-be18-aed6ef6cba9b
Cali Swag District Biography (Wikipedia)
Cali Swag District is an American hip hop group from Inglewood, California, founded by former Death Row Records artist Big Wy and Dairold Potts. They are best known for their 2010 commercial debut single "Teach Me How to Dougie", which peaked at number 28 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and was certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cali Swag District Tracks
Sort by
Teach Me How To Dougie
Cali Swag District
Teach Me How To Dougie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Teach Me How To Dougie
Last played on
Teach Me How To Snap Yo Fingers
Cali Swag District
Teach Me How To Snap Yo Fingers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Teach Me How To Snap Yo Fingers
Last played on
Shake Somethin' (feat. Tiffany Foxx & Problem)
Cali Swag District
Shake Somethin' (feat. Tiffany Foxx & Problem)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Teach Me How To Dougie (Schlachthofbronx Edit)
Cali Swag District
Teach Me How To Dougie (Schlachthofbronx Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Gettin? It (feat. E-40)
Cali Swag District
She Gettin? It (feat. E-40)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Gettin? It (feat. E-40)
Last played on
Dougie
Cali Swag District
Dougie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dougie
Last played on
Back It Up and Dump It
Cali Swag District
Back It Up and Dump It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back It Up and Dump It
Last played on
Where You Are
Cali Swag District
Where You Are
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where You Are
Last played on
I Wanna Be Where You Are
Cali Swag District
I Wanna Be Where You Are
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wanna Be Where You Are
Last played on
Teach Me How To Dougie (Feat. Jermaine Dupri, Red Cafe, B.O.B And Bow Wow)
Cali Swag District
Teach Me How To Dougie (Feat. Jermaine Dupri, Red Cafe, B.O.B And Bow Wow)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cali Swag District Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist