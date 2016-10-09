Anil JohnsonIndian music composer, song writer & keyboard programmer
Anil Johnson
Anil Johnson (Malayalam: അനില് ജോണ്സണ്) is an Indian Music Composer, Song writer, Record Producer who works in Indian Film Industry. He has composed music for Ad Commercials, Documentaries, Corporate Films, Short films, Music Videos, and Feature Films. He also works as Music Producer and have arranged music for many major Composers and Bands in the Indian Music Industry.
Ee Yaathrakal
