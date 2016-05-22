José Ángel Hevia Velasco, known professionally as Hevia (born October 11, 1967 in Villaviciosa, Asturias), is a Spanish bagpiper – specifically, an Asturian gaita player. He commonly performs with his sister, María José, on drums. In 1992 he was awarded first prize for solo bagpipes at the Festival Interceltique de Lorient, Brittany.

Possibly his most recognisable composition is the 1998 piece Busindre Reel, from his first album Tierra de Nadie. Hevia is known for helping invent a special brand of MIDI electronic bagpipes, which he is often seen playing live. The instrument was developed with Alberto Arias (pupil and computer programmer) and the electronic technician Miguel Dopico.

Two of Hevia's tracks, La Línea Trazada and El Garrotin (single release), appeared on the cross-platform video game Vigilante 8: 2nd Offense. His music is also featured in Walt Disney World at Epcot, just before the nightly IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth fireworks show.