Refilwe Boingotlo Moeketsi (born 27 October 1991), professionally and popularly known as Fifi Cooper is a South African recording artist. Fifi Cooper started her music career as an R&B singer before her musical versatility saw her release her breakthrough rap single "Chechella Morao" in 2010. In 2015, she released her award-winning debut studio album 20FIFI.