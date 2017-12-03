Fifi CooperBorn 23 October 1991
Fifi Cooper
1991-10-23
Fifi Cooper Biography (Wikipedia)
Refilwe Boingotlo Moeketsi (born 27 October 1991), professionally and popularly known as Fifi Cooper is a South African recording artist. Fifi Cooper started her music career as an R&B singer before her musical versatility saw her release her breakthrough rap single "Chechella Morao" in 2010. In 2015, she released her award-winning debut studio album 20FIFI.
Fifi Cooper Tracks
Kuze Kuze
Fifi Cooper
Kuze Kuze
Kuze Kuze
Last played on
Ameni (feat. Emtee, A-reece, Sjava, Saudi & Fifi Cooper)
Miss Pru
Ameni (feat. Emtee, A-reece, Sjava, Saudi & Fifi Cooper)
Ameni (feat. Emtee, A-reece, Sjava, Saudi & Fifi Cooper)
Performer
Last played on
