Geoffrey Palmer. Born 4 June 1927
Geoffrey Palmer
1927-06-04
Geoffrey Palmer Biography
Geoffrey Dyson Palmer, OBE (born 4 June 1927) is an English actor known for his roles in British television sitcoms playing Jimmy Anderson in The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin (1976–79), Ben Parkinson in Butterflies (1978–83) and Lionel Hardcastle in As Time Goes By (1992–2005). His film appearances include A Fish Called Wanda (1988), The Madness of King George (1994), Mrs. Brown (1997), and Tomorrow Never Dies (1997).
Home Thoughts From Abroad - Largo - New World
Geoffrey Palmer
Home Thoughts From Abroad - Largo - New World
