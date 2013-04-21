Ron Kenoly (born December 6, 1944) is an American Christian worship leader, singer, and songwriter whose expressed mission is "to create an environment for the manifest presence of God". His musical style is one of jubilant praise and individual excellence on musical instruments. Although Kenoly himself only plays on one of his recordings, he leads comfortably with his voice and is always backed up by musicians and a large choir.

He holds several degrees, including a music degree from Alameda College, a Master of Divinity from Faith Bible College, and a Doctorate of Ministry in Sacred music from Friends International Christian University. His music career began following time spent in the United States Air Force. He was originally with a group called The Mellow Fellows, but family issues caused him to leave the group. His critical success came in 1992 when Lift Him Up became the fastest selling worship album to that point. Welcome Home produced by Tom Brooks was also critically acclaimed, becoming Billboard's Top contemporary worship music album,[citation needed] and winning a Gospel Music Association Dove Award for "Praise and Worship Album" in 1997. He was signed to Integrity Music, but is no longer recording for them.