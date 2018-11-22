Guana BatzFormed 1983
Guana Batz
1983
Guana Batz Biography (Wikipedia)
The Guana Batz are an English psychobilly band that was formed in 1982 in Feltham, West London. It was one of the first psychobilly bands[citation needed] and is considered influential to its scene.[citation needed] The band is most well known for its frequent appearances at the Klub Foot, an early psychobilly club.
Guana Batz Tracks
No Particular Place To Go (Radio 1 Session, 24 Apr 1984)
No Particular Place To Go (Radio 1 Session, 24 Apr 1984)
Nightwatch (Radio 1 Session, 24 Apr 1984)
Nightwatch (Radio 1 Session, 24 Apr 1984)
King Rat
King Rat
Train Kept A Rollin' (Radio 1 Session, 24 Apr 1984)
Train Kept A Rollin' (Radio 1 Session, 24 Apr 1984)
The Cave (Radio 1 Session, 24 Apr 1984)
The Cave (Radio 1 Session, 24 Apr 1984)
Jungle Rumble (Radio 1 Session, 24 Apr 1984)
Jungle Rumble (Radio 1 Session, 24 Apr 1984)
Zombie Walk (Radio 1 Session, 24 Apr 1984)
Zombie Walk (Radio 1 Session, 24 Apr 1984)
King Rat (Radio 1 Session, 24 Apr 1984)
King Rat (Radio 1 Session, 24 Apr 1984)
Jungle Rumble (John Peel Session 24.01.1984)
Jungle Rumble (John Peel Session 24.01.1984)
Train Kept A Rollin' (John Peel Session 24.01.1984)
Train Kept A Rollin' (John Peel Session 24.01.1984)
Zombie Walk (John Peel Session 24.01.1984)
Zombie Walk (John Peel Session 24.01.1984)
The Cave (John Peel Session 24.01.84)
The Cave (John Peel Session 24.01.84)
I'm On Fire
I'm On Fire
The Overture - BBC Session 24/01/1984
The Overture - BBC Session 24/01/1984
Loan Shark
Loan Shark
