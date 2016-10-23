Trap ThemFormed 2001
Trap Them
2001
Trap Them Biography (Wikipedia)
Trap Them were an American hardcore punk band based in Boston, Massachusetts and Seattle, Washington.
Trap Them Tracks
Luster Pendulums
Trap Them
Luster Pendulums
Hellionaires
Trap Them
Hellionaires
Hellionaires
Last played on
Saintpeelers
Trap Them
Saintpeelers
Saintpeelers
Last played on
Salted Crypts
Trap Them
Salted Crypts
Salted Crypts
Last played on
Slumcult & Gather
Trap Them
Slumcult & Gather
Sovereign Through The Pines
Trap Them
Trap Them
Sovereign Through The Pines
Evictionaries
Trap Them
Evictionaries
Evictionaries
Last played on
