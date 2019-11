Hermann Matthias Werrecore (village of Warcoing, Pecq, ca. 1500 – after 1574) was a Flemish composer in Italy. He was maestro di cappella of Milan Cathedral from 1522 to 1550 where he was in charge of eleven adult singers and seven choirboys.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia