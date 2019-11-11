Matthias Hermann WerrecoreBorn 1500. Died 1574
Matthias Hermann Werrecore
1500
Biography (Wikipedia)
Hermann Matthias Werrecore (village of Warcoing, Pecq, ca. 1500 – after 1574) was a Flemish composer in Italy. He was maestro di cappella of Milan Cathedral from 1522 to 1550 where he was in charge of eleven adult singers and seven choirboys.
Proh dolor
Matthias Hermann Werrecore
Proh dolor
Proh dolor
