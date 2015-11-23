Hubert Leroy "Herbie" Goins (February 21, 1939 – October 27, 2015) was an American rhythm & blues singer. He worked mainly in England in the 1960s, notably with Alexis Korner and then as the leader of Herbie Goins & The Night-Timers (or Nightimers). He later continued his career based in Sezze, Italy.