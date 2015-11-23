Herbie GoinsBorn 21 February 1939. Died 27 October 2015
Herbie Goins
1939-02-21
Herbie Goins Biography (Wikipedia)
Hubert Leroy "Herbie" Goins (February 21, 1939 – October 27, 2015) was an American rhythm & blues singer. He worked mainly in England in the 1960s, notably with Alexis Korner and then as the leader of Herbie Goins & The Night-Timers (or Nightimers). He later continued his career based in Sezze, Italy.
Herbie Goins Tracks
To Get Myself Back On The Road
Herbie Goins
To Get Myself Back On The Road
Coming Home To You
Herbie Goins
Coming Home To You
Coming Home To You
Last played on
Outside Of Heaven
Herbie Goins
Outside Of Heaven
Herbie Goins Links
