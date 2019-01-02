The Rising - 'Still Coming Home to You'

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05bz4w9.jpg

2017-08-09T18:31:00.000Z

The Rising perform 'Still Coming Home to You', live in session for New Voices with John Kerr

