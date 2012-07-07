Jonatha BrookeBorn 23 January 1964
Jonatha Brooke
1964-01-23
Jonatha Brooke Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonatha Brooke (born January 23, 1964) is an American folk rock singer-songwriter and guitarist from Massachusetts. Her music merges elements of folk, rock and pop, often with poignant lyrics and complex harmonies. She has been a performer, writer, and artist since the late 1980s, and her songs have been used in television shows and movies.
Jonatha Brooke Tracks
There's More True Lovers Than One
There's More True Lovers Than One
Beautiful Girl
Beautiful Girl
Sleeping With the Light On
Sleeping With the Light On
Back in the Circus
Back in the Circus
It Matters Now
It Matters Now
It Matters Now
Ten Cent Wings
Ten Cent Wings
Ten Cent Wings
Start Again
Start Again
Start Again
Safe And Sound
Safe And Sound
Safe And Sound
Love Is A Battlefield
Love Is A Battlefield
Love Is A Battlefield
Jonatha Brooke Links
