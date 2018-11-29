John ScottFilm composer. Born 1 November 1930
John Scott
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1930-11-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b23deddf-047c-4c55-a69c-194b5899a34a
John Scott Biography (Wikipedia)
John Scott (born Patrick John O'Hara Scott, 1 November 1930), also known as Johnny Scott and Patrick John Scott, is an English film composer and music conductor. Scott has collaborated with well-known directors and producers, including Mark Damon, Richard Donner, Charlton Heston, Mike Hodges, Hugh Hudson, Norman Jewison, Irvin Kershner, Daniel Petrie, Roger Spottiswoode, and Norman J. Warren, among others.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Scott Tracks
Sort by
Vision
John Scott
Vision
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vision
Last played on
Glad Gadabout
John Scott
Glad Gadabout
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glad Gadabout
Last played on
Ya Ba Ba
John Scott
Ya Ba Ba
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ya Ba Ba
Last played on
All Night Long (1961): Overture
Philip Green
All Night Long (1961): Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
All Night Long (1961): Overture
Last played on
Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan (1984) - Child of the Apes
John Scott
Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan (1984) - Child of the Apes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan (1984) - Child of the Apes
Orchestra
Last played on
O Saviour of the world
John Scott
O Saviour of the world
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Saviour of the world
Last played on
Greystoke - Overture and Return to the jungle
Studio Orchestra, John Scott & Nicholas Dodd
Greystoke - Overture and Return to the jungle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Greystoke - Overture and Return to the jungle
Performer
Last played on
Hi-Flutin' Boogie
John Scott
Hi-Flutin' Boogie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midweek
John Scott
Midweek
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midweek
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2007: Prom 67
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6zgwh
Royal Albert Hall
2007-09-03T12:48:41
3
Sep
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 67
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1996: Prom 71
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egvrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1996-09-13T12:48:41
13
Sep
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 71
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1982: Prom 19
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejd9rz
Holy Trinity, Brompton
1982-08-02T12:48:41
2
Aug
1982
Proms 1982: Prom 19
Holy Trinity, Brompton
Proms 1979: Prom 39
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enhj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1979-09-01T12:48:41
1
Sep
1979
Proms 1979: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1977: Prom 54
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eh84fx
Royal Albert Hall
1977-09-16T12:48:41
16
Sep
1977
Proms 1977: Prom 54
Royal Albert Hall
John Scott Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist