Edwin T. Astley Born 12 April 1922. Died 19 May 1998
Edwin Thomas Astley (12 April 1922 - 19 May 1998) was a British composer. His best known works are British television themes and scores, most notably the theme to The Saint, and Danger Man. He also successfully diversified into symphonic pop and an arrangement of his Saint theme reached number three in the UK Singles Chart when it was re recorded by Orbital.
Randall And Hopkirk Deceased
Theme From Department S
The Saint (Theme)
Theme from The Saint
Theme From Randall And Hopkirk (Deceased)
Dangerman
The Saint
The Baron (Theme From The TV Series)
International Detective
The Baron
Randall & Hopkirk (Deceased)
