Terje Tønnesen (born 27 February 1955 in Oslo, Norway) is a Norwegian violinist, first married 1979 to the pianist Reidun Askeland (1957–), marriage disbanded in 1986, second marriage 1986 with the actress Hilde Grythe (18.7.1955–), daughter of NRK program host Odd Grythe (1918–94) and film director Kirsten Sørlie (1926–).

