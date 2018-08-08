Terje TønnesenBorn 27 February 1955
Terje Tønnesen
Terje Tønnesen Biography (Wikipedia)
Terje Tønnesen (born 27 February 1955 in Oslo, Norway) is a Norwegian violinist, first married 1979 to the pianist Reidun Askeland (1957–), marriage disbanded in 1986, second marriage 1986 with the actress Hilde Grythe (18.7.1955–), daughter of NRK program host Odd Grythe (1918–94) and film director Kirsten Sørlie (1926–).
Terje Tønnesen Performances & Interviews
Britten: Lachrymae - Preview Clip
2014-01-02
Britten: Lachrymae - Preview Clip
Britten: Elegy for strings - Preview Clip
2014-01-02
Britten: Elegy for strings - Preview Clip
Britten: Simple Symphony - Preview Clip
2014-01-02
Britten: Simple Symphony - Preview Clip
Tippett: Little Music for Strings - Preview Clip
2014-01-02
Tippett: Little Music for Strings - Preview Clip
Terje Tønnesen Tracks
Divertimento in D Major, K. 136 "Salzburg Symphony No. 1"
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Last played on
Adagio and fugue in C minor K.546
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Last played on
Serenade In G Major K.525 (Eine Kleine Nachtmusik)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Last played on
Battalia "Sonata di marche"
Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber
Last played on
Rigaudon (Holberg Suite)
Edvard Grieg
Last played on
Elegy for Strings (feat. Terje Tønnesen)
Camerata Nordica
Last played on
Sonata for strings
William Walton
Lachrymae
Benjamin Britten
Elegy for strings
Benjamin Britten
Little Music for Strings
Michael Tippett
Simple Symphony Op.4 (Boisterous Bouree)
Benjamin Britten
Past BBC Events
Proms 2013: Proms Saturday Matinee 5: Camerata Nordica
