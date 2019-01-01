James Husband
James Husband
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b23500b9-bb55-469a-ba51-e680fe795c87
James Husband Biography (Wikipedia)
James Husband is the recording project of James Huggins III, Of Montreal's multi-instrumentalist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
James Husband Tracks
Sort by
James Husband Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist