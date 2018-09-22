Santa EsmeraldaFormed 1977
Santa Esmeralda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b233a9a9-2538-4c5b-986a-5843650e2611
Santa Esmeralda Biography (Wikipedia)
Santa Esmeralda is a U.S./French Disco group formed in the 1970s; perhaps best known for their hit disco remakes of the 1960s hits "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood" and "House of the Rising Sun". The group featured original lead singer Leroy Gómez in 1977/1978 and singer Jimmy Goings from late 1978 until 1983, and once again original lead singer Leroy Gómez from the 1990s to this day.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Santa Esmeralda Tracks
Sort by
Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood
Santa Esmeralda
Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood
Last played on
Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood
Santa Esmeralda
Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood
Last played on
Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood (Esmeralda Suite)
Santa Esmeralda
Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood (Esmeralda Suite)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Please DonÕt Let Me Be Understood
Santa Esmeralda
Please DonÕt Let Me Be Understood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another Cha Cha
Santa Esmeralda
Another Cha Cha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another Cha Cha
Last played on
Santa Esmeralda Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist