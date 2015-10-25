Shonagh DalyBorn 1980
Shonagh Daly
1980
Shonagh Daly (born 1980 in Castletroy, Co. Limerick) is an Irish singer and musical performer
Do You Love Me?
Chris Holland, Shonagh Daly & Ben Mingay
Do You Love Me?
Do You Love Me?
Got Me By The Heart
Shonagh Daly
Got Me By The Heart
All I Want
Shonagh Daly
All I Want
All I Want
