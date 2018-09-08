Alton Ellis & The FlamesDisbanded 1968
Alton Ellis & The Flames
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b2311269-4bf1-4fe6-95a9-6426a4f3d738
Alton Ellis & The Flames Tracks
Sort by
Wide World
Alton Ellis & The Flames
Wide World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wide World
Last played on
Ain't That Loving You
Alton Ellis & The Flames
Ain't That Loving You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock Steady
Alton Ellis & The Flames
Rock Steady
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock Steady
Last played on
Cry Tough
Alton Ellis & The Flames
Cry Tough
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cry Tough
Last played on
dance crasher
Alton Ellis & The Flames
dance crasher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
dance crasher
Last played on
The Preacher
Alton Ellis & The Flames
The Preacher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Preacher
Last played on
Cry Tough
Alton Ellis
Cry Tough
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cry Tough
Performer
Last played on
Girl I've Got A Date
Alton Ellis & The Flames
Girl I've Got A Date
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girl I've Got A Date
Last played on
Ain't That Loving You (For More REasons Than One)
Alton Ellis & The Flames
Ain't That Loving You (For More REasons Than One)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Man's Pride
Alton Ellis & The Flames
Black Man's Pride
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Man's Pride
Last played on
If I Could Rule The World
Alton Ellis & The Flames
If I Could Rule The World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Could Rule The World
Last played on
Alton Ellis & The Flames Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist