Crazyhead
Crazyhead Biography
Crazyhead are an English garage punk band from Leicester, England. Though lumped in with the largely media-created grebo scene, they were more influenced by the garage rock of the late 1960s, as well as bands like The Ramones, The Stooges and Captain Beefheart. They have often described themselves as an "urban bastard blues band", and their songs range in theme from trenchant social commentary to the surreal, but always with an underlying vein of black humour.[citation needed]
Crazyhead Tracks
Baby Turpentine (Radio 1 Session, 21 May 1987)
What Gives You The Idea That You're So Amazing Baby
Out On A Limb (Radio 1 Session, 21 May 1987)
Dragon Fly (Radio 1 Session, 21 May 1987)
Down (Radio 1 Session, 21 May 1987)
Down (Radio 1 Session, 21 May 1987)
Have Love Will Travel
Have Love Will Travel
Baby Turpentine
Baby Turpentine
Dragon City
Dragon City
Out On A Limb
Out On A Limb
