Johnny JenkinsBorn 5 March 1939. Died 26 June 2006
Johnny Jenkins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1939-03-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b22d0d4f-4cc7-4130-ae0d-2538fafdd130
Johnny Jenkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Edward Jenkins (March 5, 1939 – June 26, 2006) was an American left-handed blues guitarist, who helped launch the career of Otis Redding. His flamboyant style of guitar playing also influenced Jimi Hendrix.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johnny Jenkins Tracks
Sort by
Walk On Guilded Splinters
Johnny Jenkins
Walk On Guilded Splinters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walk On Guilded Splinters
Last played on
Spunky
Johnny Jenkins
Spunky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spunky
Last played on
Big Bad Wolf
Johnny Jenkins
Big Bad Wolf
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big Bad Wolf
Last played on
Johnny Jenkins Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist