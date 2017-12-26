Julian Dawson (born 4 July 1954 in London) is a British singer–songwriter, guitarist and author. His style has been compared to Wilco and Ron Sexsmith. He is fluent in German and French. Outside his solo work, acts he has recorded with (as singer or harmonica player) include Gerry Rafferty, Glenn Tilbrook, Del Amitri, Dan Penn, Iain Matthews and his band Plainsong, Richard Thompson and Benny Hill. He also worked with German krautrockers Can, and BAP.