Julian DawsonBorn 4 July 1954
Julian Dawson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1954-07-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b22c4d74-29da-476c-8bec-d337c780548a
Julian Dawson Biography (Wikipedia)
Julian Dawson (born 4 July 1954 in London) is a British singer–songwriter, guitarist and author. His style has been compared to Wilco and Ron Sexsmith. He is fluent in German and French. Outside his solo work, acts he has recorded with (as singer or harmonica player) include Gerry Rafferty, Glenn Tilbrook, Del Amitri, Dan Penn, Iain Matthews and his band Plainsong, Richard Thompson and Benny Hill. He also worked with German krautrockers Can, and BAP.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Julian Dawson Tracks
Sort by
MO NIGHEAN DONN IS BINNE GUTH
Calum Kennedy
MO NIGHEAN DONN IS BINNE GUTH
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
MO NIGHEAN DONN IS BINNE GUTH
Last played on
Julian Dawson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist