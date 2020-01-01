Stefan PasborgBorn 6 December 1974
Stefan Pasborg
Stefan Pasborg Biography (Wikipedia)
Stefan Pasborg (born 6 December 1974) is a Danish drummer, composer and bandleader, and the founding member of ILK MUSIC, a Danish record label.
