KubeFinnish rap artist
Kube
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b22bd972-cad0-4f04-8e4f-a71e09278988
Kube Biography (Wikipedia)
Jussi Hauta-aho, better known as Kube also known as 2 Litran Juissi, is a Finnish rapper from Hakunila. He started rapping in 2003 and is signed with Monsp Records with whom he had his charting album Lentokonetila in 2013 followed by another album Flow in 2014. Kube is also part of the rap collective On The Street Entertainment, that also includes Jukka-Poika, Julma Henri & RPK, Stepa, Solonen, Sustain, Pelan, Ras Henry & Fin-Jam Reggae Band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kube Tracks
Sort by
Quasar
Kube
Quasar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quasar
Last played on
Kube Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist