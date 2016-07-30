رياض السنباطيRiad El Sounbati. Born 30 November 1906. Died 10 September 1981
رياض السنباطي
1906-11-30
Riad Mohammed Al Sunbati (Arabic: رياض محمد السنباطي), also written as Riad Sonbati or Riadh Sonbati (30 November 1906 – 10 September 1981) is a 20th-century Egyptian composer and musician who is very well known around the Arab world. The number of his lyric works is 539 works in Arab opera, operetta, cinematic and religious song, poem, Taqtouqa and Mawalia. The number of song poets who he composed for is more than 120 poets. He composed for many famous Arab singers like:Umm Kulthum, Asmahan, Warda Al-Jazairia, Najat Al Saghira, Mounira El Mahdeya, Fayza Ahmed, Saleh Abdel Hai, Souad Mohamed, Aziza Jalal (who was the last singer to sing one of his melodies) and others.
