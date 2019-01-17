David ShireBorn 3 July 1937
David Shire
David Lee Shire (born July 3, 1937) is an American songwriter and composer of stage musicals, film and television scores. The soundtracks to The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, The Conversation and All the President's Men, and parts of the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack such as "Manhattan Skyline", are some of his best-known works. His other work includes the score of the 1985 film Return to Oz (the "sequel-in-part" of The Wizard of Oz), and the stage musical scores of Baby, Big, Closer Than Ever, and Starting Here, Starting Now. Shire is married to actress Didi Conn.
The Confessional
Theme From The Conversation
Dream Sequence
Return To Oz (1985) - The Flight of the Gump / Finale and End Credits
Norma Rae (1979) - It Goes Like It Goes
Short Circuit (1986) - Main Title
2010 (1983) - Dr Floyd / The Leonov
Saturday Night Fever (1977) - Salsation
The Big Bus (1976)
Hindenburg (1975) - End Title
Zodiac (1998) - Aftermaths / Graysmith's Theme
All The President's Men (1976) - Main Theme
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974) - Theme
The Conversation (1974) - Main Theme
Farewell My Lovely (1975) - Marlowe's Theme
Saturday Night Fever (1977) - Night on Disco Mountain
Night On Disco Mountain
Theme From The Conversation/Whatever Was Arranged
End Title
Manhattan Skyline
'Main Title' from The Taking of Pelham One Two Three
The Taking Of Pelham 123
Salsation
The Conversation (1974) - Amy's Theme
Amy's Theme
The Conversation - Main Theme
Creep Sequence
Whatever Was Arranged
