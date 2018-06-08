Lucy PankhurstBritish composer. Born 1981
Lucy Pankhurst
1981
Lucy Pankhurst Performances & Interviews
- Watch: The BBC Singers perform The Pankhurst Anthemhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05wk2ds.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05wk2ds.jpg2018-02-06T00:01:00.000ZBBC Radio 3 invites choirs to mark the 2018 centenary of women's suffrage in the UK with this new choral work by composer Lucy Pankhurst, with words by Helen Pankhurst.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05wk08n
Watch: The BBC Singers perform The Pankhurst Anthem
- Listen: Eliza Carthy's folk cover of The Pankhurst Anthemhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05x014n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05x014n.jpg2018-02-06T00:01:00.000ZBe inspired by Eliza Carthy's beautiful solo interpretation of BBC Radio 3's new choral commission, with music by Lucy Pankhurst and words by Helen Pankhurst.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05wsfvg
Listen: Eliza Carthy's folk cover of The Pankhurst Anthem
- Watch: Meet the Pankhurstshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05x05sd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05x05sd.jpg2018-02-06T00:01:00.000ZComposer Lucy Pankhurst and writer/activist Helen Pankhurst are the creative forces behind The Pankhurst Anthem. Both are relatives of the famous suffragette, Emmeline Pankhurst.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05wswv5
Watch: Meet the Pankhursts
Lucy Pankhurst Tracks
Pankhurst Anthem
The Pankhurst Anthem
Anthem
Footprints
The Pankhurst Anthem (excerpt)
The Pankhurst Anthem - final section
The Pankhurst Anthem
The Pankhurst Anthem (Anthem only)
Breathe 1
BASCA LIC Lucy Pankhurst Th'owfen Raconteurs
