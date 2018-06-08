Watch: The BBC Singers perform The Pankhurst Anthem

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05wk2ds.jpg

2018-02-06T00:01:00.000Z

BBC Radio 3 invites choirs to mark the 2018 centenary of women's suffrage in the UK with this new choral work by composer Lucy Pankhurst, with words by Helen Pankhurst.

