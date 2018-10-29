Pretty Girls Make GravesFormed 2001. Disbanded 9 June 2007
Pretty Girls Make Graves
2001
Pretty Girls Make Graves Biography (Wikipedia)
Pretty Girls Make Graves was a post-punk band, formed in Seattle in 2001, named after The Smiths' song of the same name (which itself was named after a quote from Jack Kerouac's The Dharma Bums). Andrea Zollo and Derek Fudesco had played together previously in The Hookers, as well as The Death Wish Kids and Area 51 along with Dann Gallucci, with whom Derek had formed Murder City Devils. Not long before the Murder City Devils disbanded, Derek and Andrea formed Pretty Girls Make Graves along with Jay, Nick and Nathan. They played the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2004. The band announced its split on 29 January 2007, with their final two shows taking place in Seattle that June.
Pretty Girls Make Graves Tracks
This Is Our Emergency
Pretty Girls Make Graves
This Is Our Emergency
This Is Our Emergency
Blue Lights 6 Music Session 09/02/2004
Pretty Girls Make Graves
Blue Lights 6 Music Session 09/02/2004
Blue Lights 6 Music Session 09/02/2004
Something Bigger Something Brighter 6 Music Session 09/02/2004
Pretty Girls Make Graves
Something Bigger Something Brighter 6 Music Session 09/02/2004
Chemical Chemical 6 Music Session 09/02/2004
Pretty Girls Make Graves
Chemical Chemical 6 Music Session 09/02/2004
Speakers Push The Air
Pretty Girls Make Graves
Speakers Push The Air
Speakers Push The Air
