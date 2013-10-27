King James is a heavy metal supergroup formed in 1993 by guitarist Rex Carroll (formerly of Whitecross). He joined former Sacred Fire frontman, Jimi Bennett to form the band. Some time later, they recruited Tim Gaines and Robert Sweet, of Stryper, and released their first album in 1994. The band supported the album with a tour without Gaines, who declined to join after the recording. Sweet toured with the band into 1996, but did not participate in their second release. Carroll and Bennett remained together and released a second album, The Fall, in 1997.

At that time there was talk of another King James release, but Whitecross regrouped, and Jimi joined former Petra drummer Louie Weaver to form Viktor. Both groups have released new CDs as of 2006. After fulfilling those obligations, the band regrouped and released MaXimus in June 2013.