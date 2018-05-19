Ron MilesBorn 9 May 1963
Ron Miles
1963-05-09
Ron Miles (born May 9, 1963) is an American jazz trumpeter, cornetist, and composer. He has recorded for the labels Prolific (1986), Capri (1990), and Gramavision.
Comme il Faut
Joshua Redman
Comme il Faut
Comme il Faut
Mother Juggler
Ron Miles
Mother Juggler
Mother Juggler
Cold At Midnight
Ron Miles
Cold At Midnight
Cold At Midnight
