John MarshEnglish composer, 1752-1828. Born 31 May 1752. Died 31 October 1828
John Marsh
1752-05-31
John Marsh Biography (Wikipedia)
John Marsh (31 May 1752 – 31 October 1828) was an English gentleman, composer, diarist and writer born in Dorking, England. A lawyer by training, he is known to have written at least 350 compositions, including at least 39 symphonies. While today known primarily for his music, he also had strong interest in other fields, including astronomy and philosophy, and wrote books about astronomy, music, religion, and geometry.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
"The Quantocks" Suite (Intrada)
John Marsh
"The Quantocks" Suite (Intrada)
"The Quantocks" Suite (Intrada)
