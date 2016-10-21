Fonzerelli is a DJ and music producer from the UK. His 2006 single, "Moonlight Party", charted in the Netherlands, Finland and Australia. Fonzerelli's remix of J. Majik & Wickaman's "Crazy World" is featured on the Grand Theft Auto IV soundtrack on Vladivostok FM.

Fonzerelli has also remixed for various UK artists and labels; most notably "Now You're Gone" and "All I Ever Wanted", featured on Basshunter's Platinum selling Now You're Gone – The Album. He also had his own productions and remixes played on Saturday nights on BBC Radio 1 than any other artist in 2006 and 2007, as DJ Judge Jules was a massive supporter of Fonzerelli's work on his Saturday warmup show.[citation needed]

His single "Dreamin' (Of A Hot Summers Night)" hit number 2 in the DMC Buzz Chart and number 6 in the Cool Cuts Chart.

Many of the world's major and influential labels have commissioned Fonzerelli remixes for acts such as Fedde Le Grand, J. Magik & Wickerman, Chanel, Sash!, Mauro Picotto, Beatfreakz and Tiësto featuring Maxi Jazz and Basshunter as well as original material for his own Mena Music label and Big In Ibiza.