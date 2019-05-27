Steven MackintoshBorn 30 April 1967
Steven Mackintosh
1967-04-30
Steven Mackintosh Biography (Wikipedia)
Steven Mackintosh (born 30 April 1967) is an English actor. He is known for his role as Andreas Tanis in the action horror films Underworld: Evolution (2006) and Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009).
Mackintosh received a British Academy Television Award for Best Actor nomination for his role in the BBC One television film Care (2000). His other notable roles were in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998), The Land Girls (1998), and the first season of Luther (2010).
