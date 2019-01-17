Eric ParkinPianist. Born 1924
Eric Parkin
1924
Eric Parkin Tracks
Decorations (The Island Spell)
John Ireland
Decorations (The Island Spell)
Decorations (The Island Spell)
Lullaby for piano
Arnold Bax
Lullaby for piano
Lullaby for piano
Valse arabesque
Cécile Louise Chaminade
Valse arabesque
Valse arabesque
Amberley Wild Brooks
John Ireland
Amberley Wild Brooks
Amberley Wild Brooks
Air de ballet Op.30
Cécile Louise Chaminade
Air de ballet Op.30
Air de ballet Op.30
Guitare, Op 32
Cécile Louise Chaminade
Guitare, Op 32
Guitare, Op 32
The White Mountain
Ernest John Moeran
The White Mountain
The White Mountain
Bank Holiday
Ernest John Moeran
Bank Holiday
Bank Holiday
Sea Idyll
John Ireland
Sea Idyll
Sea Idyll
Tides; No.1 The Lone Wreck
William Baines
Tides; No.1 The Lone Wreck
Tides; No.1 The Lone Wreck
The Princess's Rose Garden
Arnold Bax & Eric Parkin
The Princess's Rose Garden
The Princess's Rose Garden
Country-Tune
Arnold Bax & Eric Parkin
Country-Tune
Country-Tune
Two Pieces: No.1 April
John Ireland
Two Pieces: No.1 April
Two Pieces: No.1 April
Piano Concerto in D major (1st mvt)
William Hurlstone
Piano Concerto in D major (1st mvt)
Piano Concerto in D major (1st mvt)
El fandango de candil
Enrique Granados
El fandango de candil
El fandango de candil
Concerto leggiero for piano and strings (3rd mvt)
Sir George Dyson
Concerto leggiero for piano and strings (3rd mvt)
Concerto leggiero for piano and strings (3rd mvt)
Song of the Springtides (Sarnia)
John Ireland
Song of the Springtides (Sarnia)
Song of the Springtides (Sarnia)
Stalham River
E.J. Moeran & Eric Parkin
Stalham River
Stalham River
The Ace of Clubs (from The Four Aces Suite)
Billy Mayerl
The Ace of Clubs (from The Four Aces Suite)
The Ace of Clubs (from The Four Aces Suite)
Amberley wild brooks
John Ireland
Amberley wild brooks
Amberley wild brooks
Aquarium Suite - Whirligig
Eric Parkin
Aquarium Suite - Whirligig
Salzburg Sonata: Lento espressivo
Eric Parkin
Salzburg Sonata: Lento espressivo
Salzburg Sonata: Lento espressivo
Greenways - Three Lyric Pieces for piano
John Ireland
Greenways - Three Lyric Pieces for piano
Greenways - Three Lyric Pieces for piano
Decorations for piano
John Ireland
Decorations for piano
Decorations for piano
Concerto leggiero - Vivace
City of London Sinfonia
Concerto leggiero - Vivace
Concerto leggiero - Vivace
Toccata Op.39 for piano (feat. Eric Parkin)
Cécile Louise Chaminade
Toccata Op.39 for piano (feat. Eric Parkin)
Toccata Op.39 for piano (feat. Eric Parkin)
The Towing Path
Eric Parkin
The Towing Path
The Towing Path
Regency suite Op.15 for piano: 5th mvt Gavotte Allegretto; 6th mvt Toccata Vif
Richard Stoker & Eric Parkin
Regency suite Op.15 for piano: 5th mvt Gavotte Allegretto; 6th mvt Toccata Vif
Regency suite Op.15 for piano: 5th mvt Gavotte Allegretto; 6th mvt Toccata Vif
Marigold
Eric Parkin
Marigold
Marigold
English Dance
Eric Parkin
English Dance
English Dance
Song Of The Fir Tree
Eric Parkin
Song Of The Fir Tree
Sweet William
Eric Parkin
Sweet William
Sweet William
Scarf Dance
Eric Parkin
Scarf Dance
Scarf Dance
