Leone SinigagliaBorn 14 August 1868. Died 16 May 1944
Leone Sinigaglia
1868-08-14
Leone Sinigaglia Biography (Wikipedia)
Leone Sinigaglia (14 August 1868 – 16 May 1944) was an Italian composer and mountaineer.
Leone Sinigaglia Tracks
Drei Lieder, Op. 23
Drei Lieder, Op. 23
12 Variations on a theme of Schubert
12 Variations on a theme of Schubert
