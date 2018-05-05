Antoine DuhamelBorn 30 July 1925. Died 11 September 2014
Antoine Duhamel
1925-07-30
Antoine Duhamel Biography (Wikipedia)
Antoine Duhamel (30 July 1925 – 11 September 2014) was a French composer, orchestra conductor and music teacher.
Antoine Duhamel Tracks
Week-End (1967): Le Miracle Des Moutons
DEATH WATCH (1980): Suite
Antoine Duhamel Links
