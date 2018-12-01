YUNG BAE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b218faea-829a-45f0-8bb4-54df2bc17d41
YUNG BAE Tracks
Sort by
I Can Tell
YUNG BAE
I Can Tell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can Tell
Last played on
Selfish High Heels (feat. マクロスMACROSS 82–99 & Harrison)
YUNG BAE
Selfish High Heels (feat. マクロスMACROSS 82–99 & Harrison)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Selfish High Heels (feat. マクロスMACROSS 82–99 & Harrison)
Last played on
Come & Get It
Flamingosis
Come & Get It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come & Get It
Last played on
I Bought My Girlfriend Omega Ruby (feat. YUNG BAE)
Mura Masa
I Bought My Girlfriend Omega Ruby (feat. YUNG BAE)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bkxvk.jpglink
I Bought My Girlfriend Omega Ruby (feat. YUNG BAE)
Last played on
I Want Cha Back
YUNG BAE
I Want Cha Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Want Cha Back
Last played on
Shape of You (Remix)
YUNG BAE
Shape of You (Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shape of You (Remix)
Last played on
Back to artist