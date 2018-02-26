Joseph SpoonerCellist
Joseph Spooner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b217ca25-309f-47b7-a317-0e0fc5655dcf
Joseph Spooner Tracks
Sort by
Concerto for violin, cello and orchestra
Percy Sherwood
Concerto for violin, cello and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Concerto for violin, cello and orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Variations in B minor for cello and piano
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Variations in B minor for cello and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6dh.jpglink
Variations in B minor for cello and piano
Last played on
Cello Sonata (1st mvt)
Edgar Bainton
Cello Sonata (1st mvt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cello Sonata (1st mvt)
Last played on
Reverie for cello and piano
Rosalind Ellicott & Joseph Spooner
Reverie for cello and piano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reverie for cello and piano
Composer
Last played on
Cello Sonata - last movement
Ernst Toch
Cello Sonata - last movement
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cello Sonata - last movement
Performer
Last played on
Duo Concertante: – Allegro moderato
Arthur Sullivan
Duo Concertante: – Allegro moderato
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
Duo Concertante: – Allegro moderato
Last played on
Four Hymns: ‘Come Love, come Lord’
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Four Hymns: ‘Come Love, come Lord’
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Four Hymns: ‘Come Love, come Lord’
Last played on
Allegro con spirito (Cello Sonata)
David Owen Norris
Allegro con spirito (Cello Sonata)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Allegro con spirito (Cello Sonata)
Last played on
Cello sonata: Mvt 1 - Poco Andante
David Owen Norris
Cello sonata: Mvt 1 - Poco Andante
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cello sonata: Mvt 1 - Poco Andante
Last played on
Back to artist