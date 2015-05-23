Vaidas BaumilaBorn 28 March 1987
Vaidas Baumila
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1987-03-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b2169a86-1887-469a-b194-281fd9aceeeb
Vaidas Baumila Biography (Wikipedia)
Vaidas Jacob Baumila (born 28 March 1987) is a Lithuanian singer and actor. He represented Lithuania in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 along with Monika Linkytė with the song "This Time".
He became known after finishing 3rd in TV3 music reality show Dangus. In 2014 he reached the final of Lithuanian Eurovision selection where he ended up on third place.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vaidas Baumila Tracks
Sort by
This Time - Eurovision 2015 - Lithuania
Monika Linkytė
This Time - Eurovision 2015 - Lithuania
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Time - Eurovision 2015 - Lithuania
Last played on
Back to artist