Robert SundBorn 19 April 1942
Robert Sund
1942-04-19
Robert Sund Tracks
Nu har jag fått den jag vill ha
Olle Adolphson
Nu har jag fått den jag vill ha
Nu har jag fått den jag vill ha
Et in spiritum sanctum
David Fanshawe
Et in spiritum sanctum
Et in spiritum sanctum
Brusande rusar en vag (The Roaring of a Wave)
Jean Sibelius
Brusande rusar en vag (The Roaring of a Wave)
Brusande rusar en vag (The Roaring of a Wave)
Ute hors stormen (Outside the Storm is Raging)
Jean Sibelius
Ute hors stormen (Outside the Storm is Raging)
Ute hors stormen (Outside the Storm is Raging)
African Sanctus: 2. Kyrie "Call to Prayer", Cairo
David Fanshawe
African Sanctus: 2. Kyrie "Call to Prayer", Cairo
African Sanctus: 2. Kyrie "Call to Prayer", Cairo
Ensemble
Wir zogen in das Feld
Johann Nepomuk David
Wir zogen in das Feld
Wir zogen in das Feld
The Lord's Prayer (Offertory) - Lamentation from African Sanctus Part 2 No.3
David Fanshawe
The Lord's Prayer (Offertory) - Lamentation from African Sanctus Part 2 No.3
The Lord's Prayer (Offertory) - Lamentation from African Sanctus Part 2 No.3
Choir
Singer
