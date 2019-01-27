Nick WaterhouseR&B. Born 8 February 1986
Nick Waterhouse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05tyn15.jpg
1986-02-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b20e16f4-4af2-4234-93ca-6c79525269a1
Nick Waterhouse Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicholas Ryan Waterhouse (born February 8, 1986) is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer from Los Angeles. He is a guitarist and singer known for a sound rooted in rhythm & blues, jazz, and soul.
Nick Waterhouse Tracks
Song For Winners
Nick Waterhouse
Song For Winners
Song For Winners
Which Was Writ
Nick Waterhouse
Which Was Writ
Which Was Writ
Stanyan Street
Nick Waterhouse
Stanyan Street
Stanyan Street
Old Place
Nick Waterhouse
Old Place
Old Place
The Old Place
Nick Waterhouse
The Old Place
The Old Place
It's Time
Nick Waterhouse
It's Time
It's Time
I Had Some Money (But I Spent It)
Nick Waterhouse
I Had Some Money (But I Spent It)
Straight Love Affair
Nick Waterhouse
Straight Love Affair
Straight Love Affair
Katchi (feat. Leon Bridges)
Nick Waterhouse
Katchi (feat. Leon Bridges)
Katchi (feat. Leon Bridges)
Smooth Operator
Nick Waterhouse
Smooth Operator
Smooth Operator
Well It’s Fine
Nick Waterhouse
Well It’s Fine
Well It’s Fine
Let It Come Down
Nick Waterhouse
Let It Come Down
Let It Come Down
Dead Room
Nick Waterhouse
Dead Room
Dead Room
Indian Love Call
Nick Waterhouse
Indian Love Call
Indian Love Call
Dead Room (6 Music Session, 10th April 2014)
Nick Waterhouse
Dead Room (6 Music Session, 10th April 2014)
This is a Game
Nick Waterhouse
This is a Game
This is a Game
