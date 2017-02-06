Willie JohnsonShetland folk guitarist. Born 10 December 1920. Died 22 May 2007
Willie Johnson
1920-12-10
"Peerie" Willie Johnson (William Henry Johnson) (10 December 1920 in Yell, Shetland – 22 May 2007 in Lerwick, Shetland) was a Scottish folk guitarist and bassist. He was respected as an influential and innovative musician in the Shetland folk scene. Since 2005 there has been a "Peerie" Willie Guitar Festival" each year on the islands.
"Peerie" is a Shetland dialect word, meaning "small" or "little".
Lady Be Good
Willie Johnson
Lady Be Good
Lady Be Good
St Louis Blues
Willie Johnson
St Louis Blues
St Louis Blues
Humours Of Tulla / Fox Hunter's Reel / St Anne's Reel
Martin O' Connor, Aly Bain, Phil Cunningham, Violet Tulloch & Willie Johnson
Humours Of Tulla / Fox Hunter's Reel / St Anne's Reel
Humours Of Tulla / Fox Hunter's Reel / St Anne's Reel
THE WAY YOU LOOK TONIGHT
Willie Johnson
THE WAY YOU LOOK TONIGHT
THE WAY YOU LOOK TONIGHT
Da Nort Road; Robertson Crescent
Willie Johnson
Da Nort Road; Robertson Crescent
Da Nort Road; Robertson Crescent
