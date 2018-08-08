ShoppingLondon based Indie. Formed November 2012
Shopping
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2012-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b20c4968-3d5d-41fc-b8f8-a6092528eb79
Shopping Tracks
Sort by
Wild Child
Shopping
Wild Child
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wild Child
Last played on
Suddenly Gone
Shopping
Suddenly Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suddenly Gone
Last played on
Suddenly Gone (SXSW 2018)
Shopping
Suddenly Gone (SXSW 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suddenly Gone (SXSW 2018)
Performer
Last played on
Asking For A Friend
Shopping
Asking For A Friend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Asking For A Friend
Last played on
The Hype
Shopping
The Hype
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Hype
Last played on
Take It Outside
Shopping
Take It Outside
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take It Outside
Last played on
Why Wait
Shopping
Why Wait
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Wait
Last played on
Time Wasted
Shopping
Time Wasted
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time Wasted
Last played on
Wind Up
Shopping
Wind Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wind Up
Last played on
Straight Lines
Shopping
Straight Lines
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Straight Lines
Performer
Last played on
You Are a Sort (Don't Call Me)
Shopping
You Are a Sort (Don't Call Me)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Are a Sort (Don't Call Me)
Last played on
Shopping Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist