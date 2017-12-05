Gordon Gietz
Gordon Gietz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b2080eda-f85f-4bbb-8604-57eb7249e199
Gordon Gietz Tracks
Sort by
Wagner Dream - Scene 8, extract Since my life is worth nothing ...
Jonathan Harvey
Wagner Dream - Scene 8, extract Since my life is worth nothing ...
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
Wagner Dream - Scene 8, extract Since my life is worth nothing ...
Ensemble
Last played on
Back to artist