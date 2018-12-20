Peter Ludwig HertelBorn 21 April 1817. Died 13 June 1899
Peter Ludwig Hertel
1817-04-21
Peter Ludwig Hertel Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Ludwig Hertel (21 April 1817 – 13 June 1899) was a German composer of dance music. He is best known as the composer of the ballet La fille mal gardee. He also composed the music for the Faust ballet Satanella oder Metamorphosen, choregraphed by Paul Taglioni.
Peter Ludwig Hertel Tracks
Clog Dance (La fille mal gardée)
Peter Ludwing Hertel, Barry Wordsworth & Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
Clog Dance (La fille mal gardée)
Clog Dance (La fille mal gardée)
Clog Dance (La fille mal gardee)
Peter Ludwig Hertel
Clog Dance (La fille mal gardee)
Clog Dance (La fille mal gardee)
