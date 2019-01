Peter Ludwig Hertel (21 April 1817 – 13 June 1899) was a German composer of dance music. He is best known as the composer of the ballet La fille mal gardee. He also composed the music for the Faust ballet Satanella oder Metamorphosen, choregraphed by Paul Taglioni.

