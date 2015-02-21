Dottie RamboBorn 2 March 1934. Died 11 May 2008
Dottie Rambo
1934-03-02
Dottie Rambo Biography (Wikipedia)
Dottie Rambo (March 2, 1934 – May 11, 2008) was an American gospel singer and songwriter. She was a Grammy and multiple Dove Award-winning artist. Along with husband Buck and daughter Reba, she formed the award-winning southern Gospel group, The Rambos. She wrote more than 2,500 songs, including her most notable, "He Looked Beyond My Fault and Saw My Need", "We Shall Behold Him", and "I Go To the Rock".
In 2000, Rambo was awarded the ASCAP Lifetime Achievement Award. Her music is known for its poetic lyrics and cross genre reaching melodies often dealing with themes such as heaven, Christian sacrifice, hurts, and the born-again Christian experience.
Dottie Rambo Tracks
West Kentucky Coalmines (The Battle Of Forty Miners)
Dottie Rambo
West Kentucky Coalmines (The Battle Of Forty Miners)
You've Never Mentioned Jesus to Me
Dottie Rambo
You've Never Mentioned Jesus to Me
You've Never Mentioned Jesus to Me
Just Enough Heaven
Dottie Rambo
Just Enough Heaven
Just Enough Heaven
